Cranbrook RCMP searching for missing person

Cranbrook RCMP has put out a public call for help to find a missing woman.

Christy Tallman was last seen leaving her residence on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at around 10 p.m. According to police, Tallman was wearing dark shorts, a white t-shirt and carrying a dark purse in the 1200-block of 16th Avenue S.

“Anyone who sees Christy Tallman is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron.

Tallman is described as:

• Indigenous female

• 27 years

• 5’8” (176 cm) tall

• 170 (77 kg) lbs

• Long dark black hair

• Brown eyes