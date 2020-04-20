Cranbrook RCMP searching for missing person

Police are asking for public help finding a woman who was reported missing Sunday in the Gold Creek area.

Kerissa Jean Lancaster was last seen by family around the five-kilometre marker up Gold Creek Rd at approximately 4:40 p.m. yesterday afternoon

Lancaster is described as:

• 5’2” in height;

• 110 lbs;

• Brown shoulder length hair;

• Green eyes

Lancaster was last seen driving a Black 2020 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, with a BC license plate MF7319.

Anyone who has any information on her whereabouts or sees the described pickup truck is encouraged to contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.