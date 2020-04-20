Cranbrook RCMP searching for missing person

Police are asking for public help finding a woman who was reported missing Sunday in the Gold Creek area.

Kerissa Jean Lancaster was last seen by family around the five-kilometre marker up Gold Creek Rd at approximately 4:40 p.m. yesterday afternoon

Lancaster is described as:

• 5’2” in height;

• 110 lbs;

• Brown shoulder length hair;

• Green eyes

Lancaster was last seen driving a Black 2020 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, with a BC license plate MF7319.

Anyone who has any information on her whereabouts or sees the described pickup truck is encouraged to contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries vessel ‘sustains some damage’ after hard landing at Tsawwassen terminal
Next story
Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as province grapples with the violence

Just Posted

Cranbrook RCMP searching for missing person

Police are asking for public help finding a woman who was reported… Continue reading

Interior Health issues warning over COVID-19 outbreak at Alberta work camp

Workers who have been at the Kearl Lake oil sands project are asked to self-isolate.

City of Cranbrook responds to first confirmed COVID-19 case in community

City encourages residents to stay calm and continue adhering to provincial guidelines

UPDATE: Missing person found

UPDATE: RCMP are reporting the missing female has been located. Vehicle got… Continue reading

COVID-19 staff case identified at Cranbrook seniors care facility

Staff member at Kootenay Street Village is self-isolating at home after being diagnosed

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as province grapples with the violence

A Mountie and an elementary school teacher are among the dead

Harry and Meghan say they won’t co-operate with UK tabloids

The couple said they found scrutiny by the British media — which they said tipped into harassment — intolerable

B.C. police can now issue $2,000 tickets for reselling medical supplies, price gouging

Fines can be handed out by police, conservation officers and others

E-commerce giants offer cash advances, waive fees and more amid COVID-19

The moves come as companies across Canada are struggling to stay afloat

‘I just want to survive:’ Greenhouses struggling with economic reality of COVID-19

Alberta, Manitoba, British Columbia and Quebec have designated garden centres as an essential service

Civil Liberties group seeks amnesty for recreational tickets issued during pandemic

The association has received at least 100 public complaints over the past 10 days

RCMP officer among 17 confirmed dead in Nova Scotia killing spree

Suspect was killed after being intercepted by officers, police say

Is COVID-19 baby boom a myth? How relationships might be tested during the pandemic

Online hashtags have cropped up including #infectiouslycute and #madeinquarantine

Police arrest 14 people occupying empty Vancouver elementary school amid pandemic

Protesters were asking for housing during the COVID-19 crisis

Most Read