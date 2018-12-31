Cranbrook RCMP searching for missing man

Cranbrook RCMP is requesting the public’s help to find a man reported missing who may be heading towards the West Kootenay.

Andre ‘Brad’ Yannopoulos has been travelling throughout the region and had made mention of going to Nelson.

Yannopoulos is 49 years old and is described as five feet, seven inches tall and 68 kilograms, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he has little money on him and don’t know if he currently has a source of income.

Anyone who has seen Yannopoulos or given him a ride is asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.

