The Cranbrook RCMP is currently seeking assistance in locating a missing man.

Andrew Richard Newton, also known to use the names Andrew Baker or Drew Baker, was last seen about a week ago in Cranbrook, B.C..

“If you know of the whereabouts of Andrew, we ask that you call the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471, ” said Cst. Katie Forgeron.

Andrew is described as:

• 32 years old

• 6’0 tall;

• 150 lbs;

• Brown short hair;

• Blue eyes