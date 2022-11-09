A vehicle crashed through a display window at Staples Office Depot on Tuesday night. Photo submitted.

Cranbrook RCMP respond to vehicle crash into local business

A vehicle crashed through a display window at Staples Office Depot Tuesday night, after the driver experience medical distress, according to Cranbrook RCMP.

Police responded to the scene after being notified by an employee that a vehicle occupied by two people had crashed into the building at approximately 7:30 p.m.

“Investigation revealed that the driver of the motor vehicle appeared to be in medical distress, resulting in the vehicle going into the building,” said Cst Katie Forgeron.

The driver was taken to the East Kootenay Regional Hospital for assessment.

“Thankfully no one inside the store was injured during what was surely a scary experience for all involved,” added Forgeron.

Previous story
In 2022 midterms, Democrats — and election deniers — live to fight another day

Just Posted

A vehicle crashed through a display window at Staples Office Depot on Tuesday night. Photo submitted.
Cranbrook RCMP respond to vehicle crash into local business

Volunteer programs with the Cranbrook RCMP are ramping back up following pandemic disruptions. (File Photo)
RCMP volunteer programs ramping back up following pandemic disruptions

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy are bringing Celtic Family Christmas back to Cranbrook, Monday, November 14.
Reconnecting with the Christmas magic

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor