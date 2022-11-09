Cranbrook RCMP respond to vehicle crash into local business

A vehicle crashed through a display window at Staples Office Depot Tuesday night, after the driver experience medical distress, according to Cranbrook RCMP.

Police responded to the scene after being notified by an employee that a vehicle occupied by two people had crashed into the building at approximately 7:30 p.m.

“Investigation revealed that the driver of the motor vehicle appeared to be in medical distress, resulting in the vehicle going into the building,” said Cst Katie Forgeron.

The driver was taken to the East Kootenay Regional Hospital for assessment.

“Thankfully no one inside the store was injured during what was surely a scary experience for all involved,” added Forgeron.