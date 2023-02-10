Cranbrook RCMP respond to 171 calls over past week

Cranbrook RCMP responded to 171 calls for service over the past week, including a stabbing incident.

Of the 171 calls, 25 were mental health/check well being calls, eight were false alarms and there were 13 theft files, according to a media release issued by the detachment.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, Cranbrook RCMP were called to the 1400-block of Cranbrook Street North for a report of a stabbing. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was arrested and this matter is currently before the courts.