Cranbrook RCMP requesting assistance in locating missing Sparwood man

Cranbrook RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man who went missing overnight Tuesday.

Andre “Brad” YANNOPOULOS is most recently from Sparwood but has made statements that he might be travelling to Nelson for work. YANNOPOULOS is 49 years old, 5’7”, 150lbs, black hair and brown eyes. He had little money on him and it is unknown if he currently has any source of income.

Anyone who may have seen YANNOPOULOS or given him a ride is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.

