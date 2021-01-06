Cranbrook RCMP request help in identifying fraudster

Cranbrook RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown woman who allegedly made fraudulent purchases at a local store.

On November 3, 2020, RCMP was made aware of a fraud at a local business. The complainant advised that an unknown female had tried to use her smartphone in order to make a purchase. When this did not work the credit card was then keyed in manually. The store was later informed that the credit card had been stolen. Approximately $1400 worth of products was purchased using the card.

The store owner was able to provide RCMP with a photo and we are requesting anyone who knows this person to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).