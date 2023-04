A 1993 GMC Safari van was stolen over the weekend in Cranbrook (Photo courtesy of Cranbrook RCMP)

Cranbrook RCMP is appealing to the public to help find a van that was stolen on the weekend.

In the early morning hours of April 2, RCMP was alerted that a van, located near the corner of 1 St. South and 9 Ave. South, was stolen. The van is a 1993 GMC Safari with BC License Plate number NW120C.

RCMP asks the public to call the Cranbrook office at 250-489-3471 if the van is sighted.

RCMPstolen truck