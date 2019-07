• Calls for Service: 225

• Impaired Driving: Four

• Collisions total: Five ( three inside city limits, two outside city limits)

• Driving Complaints: 19 (13 in the city and six outside the city)

• Assaults: Nine

• Thefts: Nine, including two thefts from motor vehicles, two thefts of bicycles

• Break and Enter: two

• Robbery: 0

• Mischief to property: Eight

• Drug Seizures: Four

• False Alarms/False 911: 11

Sgt Chris Dodds

Cranbrook RCMP Detachment – Operations NCO