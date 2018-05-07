Cranbrook RCMP report: April 30-May 7

Report for April 30 to May 7
• Calls for Service: 161
• Impaired Driving: Two (alcohol)
• Collisions outside the city: 0
• Hit and Run: 0
• Assaults: Seven ( 0 domestic assaults; 1 assault at a local high school; 1 assault and uttering threats between group of teenage females; 2 incidents of assault by youth on their parents; an assault at a local establishment between parties known to each other; a fight between relatives resulted in broken nose/ 1 assault complaint was unfounded
• Mental Health Related Calls: Six ( 0 apprehensions; two calls for assistance at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital)
• Thefts: Seven
— Shoplifting: 0
— Theft from Auto: One (attempted, nothing stolen)
— Theft of Auto: 0
— Theft Other: Four –the theft of tools from the Prestige — suspect male arrested and charged; the theft of a purse from the hospital; one theft unfounded; one theft from an apartment
• Theft Bicycle: Two – Gina Anthem with 29-inch wheels and white in colour, stolen off a vehicle, worth $4000; a dark purple Garry Fischer Mountain Bike stolen from back yard
Break and Enter to Business: 0
Break and Enter to Residence: Two – 1 unfounded; 1 where a drunk male walked into wrong house and fell asleep; 1 attempted, nothing stolen
Break and Enter Other: 0
Damage to property: 7 reports varying from vehicles, shed and house damage
Drug Seizures: 0
False Alarms and False 911: 20
S/Sgt. Hector Lee
Cranbrook RCMP Detachment Commander
Photo by Chad St. Pierre