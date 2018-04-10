Cranbrook RCMP report: April 2-April 9

• Calls for Service: 135

• Impaired Driving: One (alcohol)

• Collisions in the city: Three collisions, resulting in minor damage and/or minor injury.

• Collisions outside the city: Two, resulting in minor injury and/or property damage)

• Hit and Run: 0

• Assaults: Seven (two domestic assaults, with charges recommended in both instances; one assault by a family member, resulting in a criminal charge; three assaults where victim and suspect are known to each other, with one being a false report; one assault where a male bear sprayed his friend.

• Mental Health Related Calls: Five (one apprehensions, but not calls for assistance to EKRH)

Thefts: 12 (Four shoplifting incidences; seven thefts from auto — stolen were loose change, two GPS systems, a dash cam system, a firearm. Some of these incidents were related to last week’s series. Most of the vehicles were unlocked).

• Theft of Auto: 0

Theft Other: One (theft of a black PJ Flatdeck Trailer)

• Break and Enter to Business: 0

• Break and Enter to Residence: One – unfounded

• Break and Enter Other: 0

Damage to property: Four instances (two vehicles vandalized, a business window shot with BB and a house window broken – some of this was carry-over from the spree the previous week)

Drug Seizures: 2

False Alarms and False 911: 18

S/Sgt. Hector LEE

Cranbrook RCMP Detachment Commander