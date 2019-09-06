Cranbrook RCMP report alleged child luring incident near Wardner

Cranbrook RCMP says it is investigating an alleged child-luring incident near Wardner.
In a tweet, the police says a they received a report of a person trying to lure a child into a purple Dodge Caravan in the Wardner area.
The van is being driven by a driven by a “dark skinned male with dreadlocks,” according to the post.
