Cranbrook RCMP report alleged child luring incident near Wardner

Cranbrook RCMP says it is investigating an alleged child-luring incident near Wardner.

In a tweet, the police says a they received a report of a person trying to lure a child into a purple Dodge Caravan in the Wardner area.

The van is being driven by a driven by a “dark skinned male with dreadlocks,” according to the post.

Protest planned as assaults on Okanagan correctional officers 'skyrocket'
Families of double-killer's victims warn Abbotsford of upcoming 'supervised' release

