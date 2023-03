Cranbrook RCMP have recovered a stolen Trek Road bike and are looking for the rightful owner.

On March 4, Cranbrook RCMP members were conducting routine patrols when they became aware of a bicycle that may have been stolen.

The bike, a newer looking Trek road bike, was located in the 1400-Block of Cranbrook St N. RCMP took possession of the bike at that time.

“If you are missing your Trek road bike, and can identify it, we ask that you call the office at 250-489-3471,” says Cst Katie Forgeron.