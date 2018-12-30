Cranbrook RCMP makes arrest in multiple robbery and theft investigations.

The suspect in two robberies of Cranbrook businesses over Christmas has been arrested, RCMP said Sunday morning.

“Cranbrook RCMP, with help from the public, have arrested the suspect in relation to two robberies and two thefts from local businesses,” said Sgt. Chris Dodds of the Cranbrook RCMP detachment. “Following a media release where a photo of the suspect was published, the accused turned himself in to the Cranbrook Detachment. “Subsequent search warrants were executed at a local motel where evidence to support the investigations was collected.”

Police were looking for six-foot, two-inch tall man following a robbery at 7-Eleven at Cranbrook St. North on Dec. 25, followed byanother incident at the Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort.

In both cases, the suspect demanded money and items, making off with small amounts of cash.

Police released video footage and images from different businesses, and asked the public for assistance.

“Due to the hard work of our investigators, assistance from the media and a valuable tip from the public, the suspect was identified quickly and arrested, thus preventing further incidents from occurring in our City by this individual,” Sgt. Dodds said.

The accused has been released from custody on a Promise to Appear in BC Provincial Court in the new year. The accused has also been placed on strict release conditions. The individual was not a current resident of the East Kootenay area.

This successful investigation involved a substantial coordinated effort between Cranbrook RCMP General Duty members, the Media Liaison Officer, the Crime Reduction Unit and the General Investigation Section.

The Cranbrook RCMP wishes to thanks all of the concerned citizens who provided valuable information to help solve these crimes and keep our community safe!