Cranbrook RCMP looks to reunite bikes with owners

Over 30 bikes turned in over the past few months

Cranbrook RCMP has over 30 bikes that they are hoping to reunite with the rightful owners. If you recognize your bike in these photos, give the local detachment a call at 250-489-3471. (Cranbrook RCMP file)

Are you missing your bike?

Cranbrook RCMP has dozens of bikes in their custody and they are looking for the rightful owners to come pick them up.

“When bikes are turned in to the RCMP, the makes, models and serial numbers are logged into a computer system. When bikes are reported stolen to us, we attempt to match up those attributes to the bikes we have in our custody,” Cranbrook RCMP said in a release.

The local detachment has over 30 bikes that have accumulated over the past few months.

Cst. Katie Forgeron says that if people can match their serial numbers, or provide photos of themselves with/on their bikes, the police can match them up and return them.

“Unfortunately, if community members are not reporting their bikes to the RCMP as stolen, the likelihood of us being able to return those bikes is zero,” said Forgeron. “Cranbrook also has an online crime reporting system where you can upload the make, model and serial number of your bike, along with a photo. We then attempt to match the bikes up from there.”

If you see a bike that belongs to you in one of the photos, or think your bike might be in the hands of the police, give them a call at 250-489-3471.

