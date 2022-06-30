Cranbrook RCMP looking for witnesses after thief drills hole in gas tank

RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Cranbrook RCMP are investigating what they are calling a brazen daylight theft of gasoline.

Police say that on June 19 they got a call about fuel stolen from someone’s gas tank on the 3500 block of Collinson Road.

“Unknown suspect(s) had drilled out a hole in the gas tank of a vehicle,” RCMP said in a release. “The owner of the vehicle had been walking rails to trails and when he returned noted that gas was spilling out of his vehicle from a hole in the tank.”

Cst. Katie Forgeron says they are looking for someone in a brown pick up truck.

“RCMP are looking for anyone who might have been in the area and may have seen anyone lurking around a brown coloured F150 pick up truck,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron. “We are looking for anyone who was in the area between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m who may have seen anything suspicious.”

Back in March, Fernie RCMP warned of multiple similar incidents, with thieves siphoning gas and drilling holes in tanks.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.