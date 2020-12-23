Cranbrook RCMP are currently looking for a vehicle that was involved in a theft of ATM from a local business.

Cranbrook RCMP looking for vehicle involved with ATM theft

On December 15, 2020, Cranbrook RCMP received a call that an ATM had been stolen from a business located in the 1200-block of Cranbrook Street North.

The caller said that an unknown man had first attempted to steal an ATM from a business on Kootenay Street North. This attempt was unsuccessful and the man then went to the business on Cranbrook Street North.

The man was able to pry the ATM from the wall and remove it from the business on a dolly. He then put the ATM into a car and left the area.

Video at the businesses was able to capture a photo of the vehicle involved in the theft. The vehicle, BC license plate LK878H, is described as a red 1999 Toyota Corolla 4 door sedan. The registered owner of the vehicle was spoken with and it was determined that they were not involved in the theft. RCMP are still looking for this vehicle and are requesting the public’s assistance in determining its whereabouts.

Cranbrook Detachment is asking anyone who might have information to contact them at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be relayed via web or text based tips with details on canadiancrimestoppers.org

