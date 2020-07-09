Cranbrook RCMP looking for vehicle, driver involved in hit and run

RCMP are looking for the owner of a white Toyota Corolla that fled the scene

Police are looking for this vehicle that was involved in a hit and run. At the time, the Corolla had BC License Plate EE657M which was later determined to be stolen. (Cranbrook RCMP file)

Cranbrook RCMP are looking for help from the public in locating a vehicle involved in a recent hit and run.

On July 1, 2020 around 6:45 p.m., a police officer with the Cranbrook detachment was flagged down by a resident after a hit and run occurred in the area of Ridgeview Rd and Willowbrook Drive.

Cst Katie Forgeron with the Cranbrook RCMP says that a White Toyota Corolla didn’t stop at a stop sign and collided with another vehicle.

“The Corolla stopped briefly but then left the scene at a high rate of speed without providing any information to the other driver,” Forgeron explained in a press release. “At the time the Corolla had BC License Plate EE657M which was later determined to be stolen. The driver appeared to be female.”

The person who owns the car that was hit was able to get a picture of the suspect Corolla before it took off.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.