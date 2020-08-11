Cranbrook RCMP looking for stolen red pickup truck

Police are asking Cranbrook residents to keep an eye out for a stolen red pickup truck after it was taken from the 300-Block of Cranbrook Street North recently.

RCMP said in a press release that the owner of the red Chevy S10 called police to explain that he parked his truck and when he came back, it was no longer there.

RCMP canvassed the area but were unable to to locate the truck. The vehicle is a red 1998 Chevy S10 pickup. The license plate associated to the truck is ‘TANMAN’. If anyone sees this vehicle they are asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.

