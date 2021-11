Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the stolen vehicle

This Red 2000 Jeep TJ with AB Licence plate BSY0237 was stolen on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (RCMP file)

Cranbrook RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen Jeep that was taken overnight on Sunday (November 21).

The vehicle is a Red 2000 Jeep TJ with Alberta Licence plate BSY0237.

Police say it was taken from the north end of Cranbrook St N overnight. The Cranbrook RCMP is asking for anyone with information about the vehicle to contact the local detachment at 250-489-3471 or if you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers.