Cranbrook RCMP looking for person who called 911

Cranbrook RCMP are seeking assistance in their investigation of an elderly man in distress.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, Emergency personnel were called to the 500 block of 18th Avenue North for an elderly man in distress.

RCMP are currently looking for witnesses, including the person who had others call 911 to aid the man.

Cranbrook RCMP asks that anyone with information please contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be relayed via web or text based tips with details on canadiancrimestoppers.org