Cranbrook RCMP looking for person who called 911

Cranbrook RCMP are seeking assistance in their investigation of an elderly man in distress.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, Emergency personnel were called to the 500 block of 18th Avenue North for an elderly man in distress.

RCMP are currently looking for witnesses, including the person who had others call 911 to aid the man.

Cranbrook RCMP asks that anyone with information please contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be relayed via web or text based tips with details on canadiancrimestoppers.org

Previous story
Feds agree to six-month deadline extension for MMIW inquiry
Next story
Virtue and Moir hit the road for cross-Canada ‘thank you’ tour

Just Posted

Land south of Fernie acquired for conservation

Nature Conservancy of Canada brings 43 hectares near Morrissey Meadows into conservation fold

Cranbrook RCMP looking for person who called 911

Cranbrook RCMP are seeking assistance in their investigation of an elderly man… Continue reading

RCMP ask for tips on rash of break-ins

Police investigating a number of thefts from vehicles and residences over the weekend.

Province bans open burning in Kootenays

Category 3 fires to be prohibited effective Friday, June 8.

Public meeting dates set for Columbia River Treaty consultations

Officials to provide update on negotiations, gather feedback on community priorities.

WATCH: Cranbrook residents protest federal pipeline purchase

Protesters take part in a nation-wide day of action

IHIT investigating ‘two victims of homicide’ in South Surrey

‘There appeared to be a body underneath a tarp at side of road’

Discuss death at Cranbrook’s first ‘Death Cafe’

This Wednesday, Cranbrook residents will have the opportunity to participate in the city’s first Death Cafe

WATCH: Newly born fawn takes first steps in Cranbrook

A fawn, born Monday morning, June 4, takes its first tentative steps in a Cranbrook backyard.

Two-thirds of current pot users will switch to legal retailers, survey suggests

Findings were drawn from an online survey of 1,500 Canadians

One dead following bus crash in eastern Ontario

Chinese tourist dies in hospital after bus crash in eastern Ontario

Virtue and Moir hit the road for cross-Canada ‘thank you’ tour

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will be joined by Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape, sex charges

The 66-year-old Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex

Feds agree to six-month deadline extension for MMIW inquiry

The federal govermnent is giving the inquiry until to April 30, 2019, to complete its work

Most Read