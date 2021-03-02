WATCH: Cranbrook RCMP looking for driver after near miss between SUV, school bus

(Video courtesy Cranbrook RCMP)

Cranbrook RCMP are looking for the driver of an SUV after a near miss with a school bus near the Fort Steele hill last week.

On February 23, the close call between the school bus and an SUV took place around 8a.m. near Campsall Road.

The bus had picked up the students on the roadway and started to accelerate when the SUV went over the centre line, narrowly missing a collision with the bus, says RCMP.

“It is a miracle that no one was injured in this incident. The SUV appears to make limited contact with the bus before it corrects itself and gets into the proper lane,” said Cst Katie Forgeron, spokesperson with the RCMP. “It is incidents like this that remind us of the realities that bus drivers and students on those busses face every day.”

Cranbrook RCMP is searching for anyone who might have been in the area, or who might have dash camera video of the area leading up to and after the incident.

Anyone who might have information about the near collision is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Forgeron says that the local detachment has received complaints of vehicles continuing to drive when amber lights are flashing on the school bus. When bus lights are flashing, drivers are to slow down and wait until kids are safely off of the bus.

“When drivers see the amber flashing lights they should start to stop, knowing that the red lights are coming next,” said Forgeron.

East Kootenay Traffic Services and Cranbrook RCMP have made it a priority to follow busses in recent weeks. The local detachment says that officers are on bus routes with the highest amount of drivers ignoring the red flashing lights and driving by, seemingly unaware of the danger they are putting children and bus drivers in.



