Cranbrook RCMP investigating after two bikes stolen over the weekend

Police are investigating after two bikes were stolen in the 0-100 block of 15th St. S over the weekend in Cranbrook.

Early June 3rd, police responded to a report of two bikes, a rare grey and green Priority 600X and a light blue Specialized Fuse, were stolen out of a backyard shed by unknown suspects.

Video canvas in the area brought up video footage of the suspects,who were brazen enough to steal the bikes and then ride up to other residences in the area, according to police.

“We are asking the public to view the video and see if they are able to identify the persons,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron. “If you are able to put a name to either of these individuals, please call the office at 250-489-3471.”

“We are also on the lookout for the two bikes. If you see either bike, please call.”

One suspect in the videos is wearing an LA Dodgers hat, bright red pants and a white t-shirt. The second suspect is wearing jeans, a plaid shirt/jacket and a bright red baseball hat.

 

Specialized Fuse.

RCMP are looking to identify two alleged suspects in the theft of two stolen bicycles.

