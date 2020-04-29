Cranbrook RCMP investigating theft of vegetation cages

Fifteen cages in total were stolen with a value around $8000

Cranbrook RCMP are investigating the theft of vegetation cages from a service road off of Silver Springs Drive. (Submitted file)

Cranbrook RCMP are reporting that $8,000 in vegetation cages were stolen from a service road off of Silver Springs Drive last week.

RCMP explained that on April 22 they received a call from an employee with the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development advising that several vegetation cages had been stolen.

“The employee states that the cages were left overnight and [are] now missing,” said RCMP Cst. Katie Forgeron in a press release. “Fifteen cages in total were stolen with a value around $8000.”

RCMP are asking anyone with information about this theft to call the local office at 250-489-3471.


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
