Body of deceased male discovered Sunday morning near Rotary Way trail east of Kinsmen Park

Cranbrook RCMP investigating suspicious death after deceased male discovered near Rotary Way trail east of Kinsmen Park on Sunday morning (Oct. 3). Trevor Crawley photo.

Cranbrook RCMP are investigating a suspicious death following the discovery of a deceased male early Sunday morning near the Rotary Way trail by Kinsmen Park.

Access points to Rotary Way on the east side of Kinsmen Park have been taped off, including trailheads at 5 St. S, 7 St. S, and 27th Ave. S.

Police are requesting that the public avoid the park area, and ask anyone who may have been travelling on the Rotary Way trail this morning to contact the detachment at 250-489-3471.