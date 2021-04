Cranbrook RCMP is investigating reports of a stolen Volkswagen Atlis, similar to the stock picture above. Photo submitted.

Cranbrook RCMP is investigating a report of a vehicle stolen overnight in the city.

The vehicle, a black 2021 Volkswagen Atlis, with B.C. plate number DF233F, was taken from the 300 block of 5th Ave. S in Cranbrook.

If anyone has information on stolen vehicles or other offences, call Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be relayed via web or text based tips with details on canadiancrimestoppers.org