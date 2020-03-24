Cranbrook RCMP investigating report of stolen truck

Cranbrook RCMP is investigating the report of a stolen pickup truck that was taken during the night of Saturday, March 21.

The red 1999 Dodge Ram with Alberta license plate BLF2900 (similar to the one pictured) was stolen from a local business parking lot.

If anyone has information on stolen vehicles or other offences, please consider calling Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be relayed via web or text based tips with details on canadiancrimestoppers.org