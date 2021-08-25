Cranbrook RCMP are searching for two individuals who fled police responding to an early morning call of bottle thefts on Wednesday (Aug. 25).

Cranbrook RCMP investigating early morning theft, flight from police

Police responded to a call of bottle thefts in the 900-block of 6th St. South, where a man and woman went through a closed gate onto a deck and allegedly stole several bags of cans.

Cranbrook RCMP found the suspect vehicle, a red Ford F-350 dually with a black box and doors, along with with license plate BHN3269 that had been earlier reported stolen in Alberta, near the bottle depot. The pickup truck took off, weaving in and out of traffic to evade police once the patrol car’s emergency lights went on.

Police are asking for assistance identifying the two suspects and locating the pickup truck. If anyone has any information, contact the Cranbrook non-emergency line at 250-489-3471.

