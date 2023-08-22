Cranbrook RCMP investigating break in at Western Financial Place

Cranbrook RCMP are seeking information on a break in at Western Financial Place on Aug. 5. (Black Press file photo)

Cranbrook RCMP are seeking public assistance following a break in at Western Financial Place two weeks ago.

Early morning August 5th, RCMP were called to the facility for a reported break in, where unknown culprit(s) managed to get into a business located inside the building and make off with a sum of money.

Video canvass was completed and members are still going through the footage.

“We are asking anyone who might know anything about this break in to contact the local detachment at 250-489-3471”, aid Cst Katie Forgeron. “The public can also contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be relayed via web or text-based tips with details on www.canadiancrimestoppers.org.”