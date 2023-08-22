RCMP file photo (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Cranbrook RCMP investigating after vehicles vandalized with hate symbol

Cranbrook RCMP is investigating after several vehicles were vandalized with swastikas over the weekend.

Between Friday evening and early Monday morning, Cranbrook RCMP was advised that unknown suspect(s) travelled throughout Cranbrook “keying” people’s cars.

The culprits made their way from Van Horne St, to the 500 block of 24th Avenue North and up as far as 30th Ave S.

“Extensive damage was done to several vehicles. This kind of damage is even more reprehensible with regard to the symbol that was emblazoned on the vehicles”, says Cst Katie Forgeron. “We are asking anyone who knows anything about the damage to notify the Cranbrook Detachment at 250-489-3471.”

Tips and information can also be submitted to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) as well as through web or text-based platforms at www.canadiancrimestoppers.org.

