S/Sgt. Hector Lee, who has been the RCMP detachment commander in Cranbrook for the last three years, announced he is transferring to Kelowna at city council on Monday night. Trevor Crawley photo.

Cranbrook RCMP boss transferring

S/Sgt. Hector Lee accepts new role in Kelowna, police actively searching for replacement

Cranbrook’s RCMP detachment commander announced he will be leaving his post and transferring to an advisory role in Kelowna, during a city council meeting on Monday evening.

S/Sgt. Hector Lee arrived in the Key City three years ago, coming in from the Lower Mainland.

“I’m transferring because of personal reasons; it’s got nothing to do with the city, the detachment, the people in this town,” said Lee, “this city has been nothing but wonderful to me and my family.”

Lee said he will be managing in an advisory capacity to six detachments and assisting other commanders in the province.

The RCMP is actively looking for a replacement, he added.

“It was at tough decision…but I feel I’m leaving the detachment in really good hands with Sgt. [Barry] Graham and Sgt. [Chris] Dodds running the helm for a while until the replacement is here,” said Lee. “We have a good team here; it’s been a total team effort, so I’m just one person, it’s always a team —and that includes the support staff and that comes from the city as well.”

Mayor Lee Pratt praised the detachment commander’s policing work with the community.

“You’ve done a great job since you’ve been here and it’s been a pleasure working with you,” said Pratt. “You’ve really kept us informed and you’ve certainly made a difference in the detachment here.”

Previous story
BC Children’s Hospital warns of possible PayPal fraud
Next story
Could cannabis help keep people in B.C. on treatment for opioid addiction?

Just Posted

Cranbrook RCMP boss transferring

S/Sgt. Hector Lee accepts new role in Kelowna, police actively searching for replacement

A new season dawns for the Kootenay Ice

Roster on the verge of being finalized as WHL regular season kicks off

A Q&A with B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson

The Vancouver-Quilchena MLA stopped in Cranbrook to address Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday

Election 2018: Rasmussen running for city council

Former RCMP officer seeking a seat at the city council table

Jumbo’s legal boondoggle continues

Province appealing the BC Supreme Court decision

Watch out for Pavement Patty: Drivers warned outside B.C. elementary school

New survey reveals unsafe school zones during 2018 back-to-school week

Tent city campers now allowed to stay in B.C. provincial park

Contrary to earlier reports, Ministry of Environment says there is no deadline for campers to leave Greater Victoria camp site

Former VP of lululemon joins B.C. cannabis cultivation facility

Kerry Biggs will be the Chief Financial Officer of True Leaf, in Lumby

Could cannabis help keep people in B.C. on treatment for opioid addiction?

People on opioid agonist treatment face lower risks of overdosing, BC Centre on Substance Use says

Around the BCHL – Trail Smoke Eater grad to captain NCAA Michigan Tech Huskies

Around the BCHL is a regular look at the BCHL and goings-on throughout the junior A world.

Thieves escape after man claims his wife is giving birth

RCMP searching for suspects in brazen daytime break in

Rural Canada Post carriers could see 25-per-cent pay hike: spokesman

An arbitrator has released a ruling in a long-standing pay equity dispute at Canada Post

7th day of searching for missing plane between Edmonton and Chilliwack

Search efforts are concentrated along the Highway 5 corridor between Valemount and Kamloops

Freeland brings optimism back to NAFTA talks

NAFTA talks resume in Washington

Most Read