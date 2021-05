The vehicle is a grey 2008 GMC flat bed pickup truck, with white enclosed trailer

Cranbrook RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a truck and trailer that were stolen from the industrial area in Cranbrook on the weekend.

The vehicle is a grey 2008 GMC flat bed pickup truck with license plate 057 7HP. Police say it is towing a white enclosed trailer with license plate 081 86C.

Cranbrook RCMP ask that if anyone sees the truck and/or trailer, to call the Cranbrook Detachment at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).