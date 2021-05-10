Cranbrook RCMP ask for help locating missing woman

Candice Marie Neale was last seen by her family on May 5, 2021 around 11p.m.

Candice Marie Neale was last seen by her family on May 5, 2021 around 11p.m.

Candice Marie Neale was last seen by her family on May 5, 2021 around 11p.m. Cranbrook RCMP are asking anyone who sees Neale to contact police. (Submitted file)

Cranbrook RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Candice Marie Neale was last seen by her family on May 5, 2021 around 11p.m. Neale was last seen riding a yellow bike in the 1200-block of 16th Avenue S.

“Candice has ties to the Salmon Arm, Kamloops area. Anyone who sees Candice Neale is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471,” said Constable Katie Forgeron.

Candice is described as:

Caucasian female;

37 years;

5’6 (168 cm) tall;

120 (75 kg) lbs;

Short blonde hair;

Blue eyes

READ: Cranbrook RCMP ask public to be on the lookout for stolen truck and trailer


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Most Read