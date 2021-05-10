Cranbrook RCMP ask for help locating missing woman

Cranbrook RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Candice Marie Neale was last seen by her family on May 5, 2021 around 11p.m. Neale was last seen riding a yellow bike in the 1200-block of 16th Avenue S.
“Candice has ties to the Salmon Arm, Kamloops area. Anyone who sees Candice Neale is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471,” said Constable Katie Forgeron.
Candice is described as:
Caucasian female;
37 years;
5’6 (168 cm) tall;
120 (75 kg) lbs;
Short blonde hair;
Blue eyes
