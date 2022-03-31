Cranbrook RCMP ask for help identifying man

The unidentified man was allegedly involved in assault at the mall

Cranbrook RCMP are asking for help identifying a man who was allegedly involved in an assault at the mall.

On March 17, RCMP was called to a business in the 1500 block of Cranbrook St N.

Around 3:30 p.m. that day, witnesses observed two men yelling at each other – one of which struck the other before getting into a vehicle and leaving, police say.

The unidentified male is described by police as:

Being between 5’8” and 5’10”

Approximately 40-years old

Has a prosthetic right leg

Was last seen getting into a white SUV, possibly a Dodge

“We are hoping to speak with this individual to see what his version of events is,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron with the Cranbrook RCMP.

Anyone with any information with regard to this incident is asked to contact Cpl. John Tent at 250-489-3471.