Cranbrook RCMP have arrested a man wanted on numerous warrants who was discovered passed out in a stolen truck Wednesday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Cranbrook RCMP have arrested a man wanted on numerous warrants who was discovered passed out in a stolen truck Wednesday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Cranbrook RCMP arrest wanted man passed out in stolen truck

Cranbrook RCMP have arrested a man wanted on numerous warrants who was passed out in a stolen truck early Wednesday (May 10) morning.

Police responded to man passed out in a truck on 22nd Ave. at 8 a.m., following a report of a black 2021 Dodge Ram pickup truck stolen overnight Tuesday from Innes Ave. Police quickly determined it was the same truck that was reported stolen.

A man was discovered in the driver’s seat with excess of 40 charges outstanding before the court.

Additional charges have been recommended, as the accused remains in custody pending a future court date.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hundreds ordered out of riverside mobile homes in flood-hit Cache Creek
Next story
Castlegar woman shares experiences as homeless camp forced to relocate

Just Posted

Cranbrook RCMP have arrested a man wanted on numerous warrants who was discovered passed out in a stolen truck Wednesday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Cranbrook RCMP arrest wanted man passed out in stolen truck

Sun
Temperatures expected to soar this weekend

Cranbrook RCMP Logo
Unknown substance sprayed on pickle ball courts, RCMP investigating

The Mount Baker Secondary School production of "Grease" runs May 11-14 at the Key City Theatre. Barry Coulter photo
Grease is the Word: At the Key City Theatre

Pop-up banner image