Cranbrook RCMP arrest wanted man passed out in stolen truck

Cranbrook RCMP have arrested a man wanted on numerous warrants who was passed out in a stolen truck early Wednesday (May 10) morning.

Police responded to man passed out in a truck on 22nd Ave. at 8 a.m., following a report of a black 2021 Dodge Ram pickup truck stolen overnight Tuesday from Innes Ave. Police quickly determined it was the same truck that was reported stolen.

A man was discovered in the driver’s seat with excess of 40 charges outstanding before the court.

Additional charges have been recommended, as the accused remains in custody pending a future court date.