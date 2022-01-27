Cranbrook public works dealing with water leaks, repairs, and staff shortages

The City says there have been five water main breaks and nine water service leaks in January alone

There are two additional water leak repairs scheduled for this week - one located near Amy Woodland school. Nearby residents may experience some water service disruptions and some water discolouration once service is back up and running. Simply run your cold water tap until it runs clear. (Cranbrook Townsman photo)

The City of Cranbrook is asking for patience as water main breaks and service leaks have kept Public Works crews busy over the past several weeks.

The City says that this is thanks in part to significant snowfall over the holidays, as well as challenges with COVID-19.

There have been five water main breaks and nine service leaks to homes since the beginning of January, the City says.

Jason Perrault, Public Works Manager for the City thanked the public works team for working double duty as the City deals with staff shortages and full workloads.

“Our team has worked tirelessly on these repairs, on top of covering for snow removal operations with out depleted staff numbers in Public Works due to COVID,” said Perrault. “I am honoured to work with such an amazing team, as they continue to provide outstanding service to the residents of Cranbrook. Great job team.”

There are two additional water leak repairs scheduled for this week – one of which is located near Amy Woodland school.

“This leak will be repaired on Saturday, Jan. 29 so it will not impact students and staff, and minimize any traffic disruptions,” the City said in a press release. “Crews will be on site from 7:30 a.m. until about 7 p.m. to complete the work. Drivers are asked to please slow down through the area and watch for staff and signage.”

Nearby residents may experience some water service disruptions and some water discolouration once service is back up and running. Simply run your cold water tap until it runs clear.