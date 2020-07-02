Cranbrook Public Library to reopen with limited capacity, restrictions

The Cranbrook Public Library is reopening to the public, following a closure due to COVID-19 concerns, however, some restrictions will remain in place, according to a city news release.

Doors wil open on Wednesday, July 8, featuring an operating schedule with reduced hours over the summer months.

Library hours for July and August will be:

• 10 am to 2 pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday,

• 2 pm to 6 pm on Wednesday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up will be available:

• 3:20 pm to 5:20 pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday,

• 10:20 am to 12:20 pm on Wednesday,

• 9:40 am to 5:20 pm on Saturday.

“While we look forward to welcoming people into the library again, we want to create safe environment for everyone,” said Ursula Brigl, Chief Librarian. “That is why we are limiting our operating hours. It will give staff time to complete important tasks, such as disinfecting and reshelving returned library materials, while there are no members of the public in the building. Library Takeout, our curbside service, will still be available Monday through Saturday even when the building is closed.”

While doors are opening to full Library service, there will be limited capacity and some restrictions in place, according to the city.

Some of those restrictions include:

• A maximum of 35 patrons in the library at any given time;

• Library Takeout curbside pickup service for those who are uncomfortable coming in;

• Short visits (30 minutes or less is recommended);

• Up to 3 patrons per aisle while looking for material to borrow,

• Fewer public access computers available to allow for physical distancing;

• Fewer reading chairs and fewer study desk spaces;

• An online Summer Reading Club with virtual programs;

• Contactless borrowing at one of the new self-checkout kiosks.

