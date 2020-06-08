The 2020 Cranbrook Pro Rodeo has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Pictured is an image from the 33rd annual rodeo at the Wycliffe Exhibition Grounds in 2019. Gerry Frederick photo

Cranbrook Pro Rodeo cancelled for 2020

August rodeo at the Wycliffe Exhibition Grounds would have been the 34th annual edition

The cowboys and cowgirls who usually stop in at the Wycliffe Exhibition Grounds in August will not be doing so this year, for the first time in 34 years.

The Cranbrook Pro Rodeo, one of the premiere events of the Cranbrook-Kimberley summer, is cancelled for this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

2020 would have marked the 34th annual edition of the event, a stop on the Canadian Pro Rodeo circuit every August, which draws hundreds of competitors and more than 1,000 spectators each year.

Dallas Mackie, with the Cranbrook Pro Rodeo committee, said the organization had known for a while the rodeo would likely not be held this year, along with so many other events. But the final decision was made last week.

“If you can’t have a crowd, you can’t have a rodeo,” Mackie said.

The Cranbrook Pro Rodeo usually runs the third weekend of August — which would have been the 14th, 15th, and 16th this year.

Other prominent summer events in the area that have been cancelled include Sam Steele Days (June) and the Multicultural Festival (August) in Cranbrook, and JulyFest, ‘Round the Mountain, and all First Saturday events in Kimberley. Not to mention traditional graduation ceremonies for Mount Baker Secondary School and Selkirk Secondary School.

