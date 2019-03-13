Cranbrook preparing for spring melt flooding

City has planned projects on the go such as upgrading creek channels and storm sewer infrastructure

The spring melt is nearly here and the City of Cranbrook is reminding residents to be cautious on roads and around waterways.

Staff are also asking residents to call the city’s information line at 311 to report any plugged drains through snow or debris removal.

The city says it has been planning ahead for flood preparation.

A Flood Risk Assessment, which was funded through grants from the National Disaster Mitigation Program, was recently completed and the city is waiting to hear back on a second intake of grant funding that would provide updated mapping of waterways within the city.

If the city successfuly receives a grant through the second intake, it is hoping to pair up $50,000 set aside in the 2019 budget to incorporate major creek and storm water infrastructure and renewal into an Asset Managemenet Plan.

A Creek Flow Monitoring Project is also set to be completed this year, that has been funded at $220,000, which will actively monitor flows on all creeks with real-time data in order to respond to high-flow events.

Other planned projects include more capital investments with a major upgrade to a storm sewer trunk main on Kootenay St. and 4th St. NW that has seen past backup and flooding issues. Additionally, the city is hoping to receive federal approval through the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to make channel upgrades at 15th Ave and 1st St. S to improve capacity and mitigate seasonal flooding issues.

Both projects combined are budgeted at $1.4 million, with work anticipated to begin later in the summer.

For homeowners, the city reccomends that proeprty be properly graded so that water runs towards the street. Installing backwater sanitary valves, which allow water to flow in one direction only, can help prevent seweage backups. Sump pumps that drain into a yard or storm sewear system are also important preventative options, says the city.

The city also has a webpage set up with tips for homeowners on how to protect and minimize flood risks to their properties.


