Cranbrook population hits 21,308

The population of the City of Cranbrook continues to inch its way upward, with an increase of one per over the 2017-2018 period, according to the latest population estimates released by the Province of B.C.

Cranbrook’s official population now stands at 21,308.

According to the government website, population estimates are periodically revised from a number of reasons, including revisions to the underlying indicator data and methodological improvements, and to reflect updated base year data from a new census.

According to this revised data, Cranbrook’s population grew 203 from 2016-17, when the official number of Cranbrookians was 21,105. The statistics shows Cranbrook always hovers around a one per cent growth year by year, except for a bulge of 3.2 per cent in 2014-2015.

Meanwhile, up Highway 95A, the City of Kimberley cracked the 8,000 mark (8,032), and 2.3 per cent growth. This makes Kimberley the fifth fasted growing municipality with a population of over 5,000 in B.C. — next to Ladysmith, Langford, Surrey, Lake Country and Salmon Arm.