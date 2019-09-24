Cranbrook population hits 21,308

The population of the City of Cranbrook continues to inch its way upward, with an increase of one per over the 2017-2018 period, according to the latest population estimates released by the Province of B.C.

Cranbrook’s official population now stands at 21,308.

According to the government website, population estimates are periodically revised from a number of reasons, including revisions to the underlying indicator data and methodological improvements, and to reflect updated base year data from a new census.

According to this revised data, Cranbrook’s population grew 203 from 2016-17, when the official number of Cranbrookians was 21,105. The statistics shows Cranbrook always hovers around a one per cent growth year by year, except for a bulge of 3.2 per cent in 2014-2015.

Meanwhile, up Highway 95A, the City of Kimberley cracked the 8,000 mark (8,032), and 2.3 per cent growth. This makes Kimberley the fifth fasted growing municipality with a population of over 5,000 in B.C. — next to Ladysmith, Langford, Surrey, Lake Country and Salmon Arm.

Previous story
British man returns to Yukon to tipple his own toe in long-running tradition
Next story
Top UK court: Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament was illegal

Just Posted

PROFILE: Morrison running for Conservatives in Kootenay-Columbia

Former RCMP member, diplomat looking to recapture the riding for the Tories

Planet of the Weeds: Anything but benign

There is no more fitting symbol of the state of the world than the spread of the Giant Hornet.

Cranbrook population hits 21,308

The population of the City of Cranbrook continues to inch its way… Continue reading

Province seeks feedback on backcountry access issues

The provincial government is holding local consultation sessions with an eye to… Continue reading

Vandalizing election signage is against the law

There are criminal code consequences for vandalizing election signage

VIDEO: “How dare you?” Greta Thunberg addresses UN climate summit

‘We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money.’

Deer freed in Courtenay after leg gets stuck in jerry can cap

Animal tranquilized to allow officers to cut plastic ring off

Trudeau takes fight to Singh’s B.C. riding, while Scheer continues in Ontario

Liberal leader campaigns in NDP leader’s riding of Burnaby South

VIDEO: Canada undefeated at close of round robin play at the 2019 World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship in B.C.

Last win was the hardest

Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame unveils class of 2019

Five-time Olympic judo coach Hiroshi Nakamura will be one of several entering the hall

B.C. supports Scheer’s call for federal money laundering inquiry: Eby

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said during a campaign stop in Ontario that he would call a public inquiry

Pettersson has 4 points as Canucks dump Ottawa 6-4

Vancouver wins NHL pre-season tilt in Abbotsford

British man returns to Yukon to tipple his own toe in long-running tradition

So-called sourtoe cocktail is a shot of whisky with a mummified human toe in it

Poll suggests Canadians concerned about fake news, but struggle to spot it

56 per cent of respondents admitted to reading or sharing inaccurate news

Most Read