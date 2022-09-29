Cranbrook police looking for owner of found kayak, stolen Dodge Caravan

Police have a kayak in custody, and are asking for help searching for a stolen van

Cranbrook police are looking for the owner of a found Kayak, while also advising the public to be on the lookout for a stolen Dodge Caravan.

Police say that an Evoke Kayak was recently turned into the local RCMP detachment after a business owner found it stashed.

“On September 8 RCMP was called to a property on the 600 block of Industrial Road East, where the caller advised that four unknown individuals had brought a kayak to her business and stashed it there,” RCMP said in a release. “RCMP attended and picked up the kayak. Canvasses conducted in the area did not reveal who the owner might be.”

Cst. Katie Forgeron says that if you are missing a kayak, call the Cranbrook office at 250-489-3471 to possibly identify the one they have.

Police also asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen 2015 Dodge Gran Caravan. The van is grey in colour and has a B.C. license plate of RE598C. If sighted, the public is asked to call 911, or the Cranbrook detachment at the number above.

