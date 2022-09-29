(Black Press Media stock photo)

(Black Press Media stock photo)

Cranbrook police looking for owner of found kayak, stolen Dodge Caravan

Police have a kayak in custody, and are asking for help searching for a stolen van

Cranbrook police are looking for the owner of a found Kayak, while also advising the public to be on the lookout for a stolen Dodge Caravan.

Police say that an Evoke Kayak was recently turned into the local RCMP detachment after a business owner found it stashed.

“On September 8 RCMP was called to a property on the 600 block of Industrial Road East, where the caller advised that four unknown individuals had brought a kayak to her business and stashed it there,” RCMP said in a release. “RCMP attended and picked up the kayak. Canvasses conducted in the area did not reveal who the owner might be.”

Cst. Katie Forgeron says that if you are missing a kayak, call the Cranbrook office at 250-489-3471 to possibly identify the one they have.

Police also asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen 2015 Dodge Gran Caravan. The van is grey in colour and has a B.C. license plate of RE598C. If sighted, the public is asked to call 911, or the Cranbrook detachment at the number above.

READ: RCMP encourage use of online crime reporting tool after rise in local thefts

READ: Cranbrook RCMP looks to reunite bikes with owners

Previous story
Metro Vancouver gas prices hit near-record high at $2.339 per litre
Next story
Gas hits unprecedented $2.399 per litre in parts of Metro Vancouver

Just Posted

(Black Press Media stock photo)
Cranbrook police looking for owner of found kayak, stolen Dodge Caravan

Irene Bischler is running for trustee with the SD5 board of education. Photo submitted.
Irene Bischler running as trustee for SD5 board of education

Stan Chung is running for a trustee position on the Southeast Kootenay (SD5) Board of Education. Photo courtesy Stan Chung.
Stan Chung running as trustee for SD5 board of education

Chris Johns is running for another term as school trustee for the School District 5 board of education. Photo courtesy Chris Johns.
Chris Johns running for another trustee term with SD5 board of education