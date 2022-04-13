Cranbrook police investigating trailer theft

A red trailer was allegedly taken from a home, during the day, on Celia Road

Pictured is a screenshot of video obtained by police of the alleged trailer theft, which shows a blue Ford pickup truck seen driving away with the red trailer attached. (RCMP file)

Local police are investigating after a red trailer was stolen from the 300-block of Celia Road in Cranbrook on Tuesday, April 12.

Police say that earlier this week, the Cranbrook RCMP detachment was called and notified that a trailer had been stolen from someone’s home in broad daylight.

“The caller advised that she had left the residence and between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., someone came to her house, hooked onto her trailer and left the area,” RCMP said in a press release.

Police have video of the alleged theft, with a blue Ford pickup truck seen driving away with the red trailer attached.

Anyone with information about where this trailer is, or who took it, is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.