Dennis Hockley (top right) and Dave Drader (top left) won a gold medal in the 70+ mens doubles division at the Pickleball Canada National Championships earlier in August. Photo courtesy Tom Kennelly.

Cranbrook pickleballers capture national gold medals

The Cranbrook Pickleball Club now boasts some national champions.

Dennis Hockley won a gold medal in the 70+ mens doubles division with Dave Drader, a Calgary-based partner, and a silver in the 65+ singles division, while Canda Kennelly and Lisa Stechly took gold in the 17-49+ women’s doubles.

Cranbrook Pickleball Club president Tom Kennelly says 12 locals headed to Red Deer earlier in August to compete for the Pickleball Canada National Championships, lining up against 800 other competitors from across the country.

The results are reflective of the sport’s growth and dedicated members, according to Tom Kennelly, president of the Cranbrook Pickleball Club.

“It’s going very well, we’re quite satisfied,” Kennelly said. “We’re in a partnership with the city, with the courts and we have 106 members this year.”

In Cranbrook, and indeed across North America, pickleball has grown exponentially in popularity. The Kinsmen Park tennis courts were repurposed into pickleball courts three years ago, and more were built at the Gyro Park tennis courts.

Previous story
Canfor to operate B.C. sawmills at 80 per cent of production capacity
Next story
Researchers find three new Vancouver Island Marmot colonies this summer

Just Posted

Dennis Hockley (top right) and Dave Drader (top left) won a gold medal in the 70+ mens doubles division at the Pickleball Canada National Championships earlier in August. Photo courtesy Tom Kennelly.
Cranbrook pickleballers capture national gold medals

Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook has all kinds of apple picking, juice pressing and tree pruning equipment available. Wildsight file.
Wildsight to host apple picking and pressing events in Kimberley and Cranbrook

The 1st Contingent to Leave Cranbrook for European War.
It happened this week in 1914

Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix look on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the COVID-19 vaccine card set to arrive in mid-September as they discuss details about the process during a press conference at provincial legislature in Victoria, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Many questions remain over B.C. proof of vaccination plan: MLA