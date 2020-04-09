Cranbrook photographer taking part in Front Porch Project

Kristin Jubinville has raised over $500 for the Cranbrook Food Bank with her project.

A Cranbrook photographer is joining the likes of many other photographers across the globe by taking part in the Front Porch Project.

With many families in self-isolation or simply staying home to do their part to flatten the curve of the pandemic, photographers are raising money for food banks across the country by asking for donations alongside family portraits.

The project started in the U.S. and has since become popular across Canada and the rest of the world. Photographers are taking pictures of families at home, on their front porch, during COVID-19.

READ MORE: Photographer documents families in isolation with Front Door Project

Kristin Jubinville is a local photographer who started taking part in the Front Porch Project two weeks ago.

“My friend is a photographer in St. Albert and he was participating in the Front Porch Project, so I gave him a call to see how he went about it,” said Jubinville. “He explained that he was raising money for their local food bank. I thought it was a great idea and a great way to get out of the house and take photos. Many of us photographers aren’t able to work right now, but this project is a great thing to do.”

Jubinville has raised $540 for the Cranbrook Food Bank in the two weekends that she’s participated in the project. She hopes to continue over the Easter weekend and beyond. Cranbrook families interested in having their photos taken can contact Jubinville and set up a time.

“I’ll come to their house at a pre-determined time and just snap a few photos from a distance. It takes no longer than five minutes. I do ask that a minimum donation of $20 is made,” Jubinville explained. “With Easter this weekend I’ve had a lot of people reach out, so I may start booking for the following weekend.”

READ MORE: Porch photography project captures heart of Kimberley during isolation

She says that her favourite part of the project is being able to get out of the house while doing what she loves.

“I’ve been self-isolating with my family since [March] 13 and I’m still working from home, so it’s really nice to be able to get out and take photos,” she said. “Seeing happy families and getting to chat with a few people from a distance definitely feels nice during this time.”

You can sign up for the front porch project with Jubinville by visiting her Facebook page (Jubinville Photography) or website (www.jubinvillephotography.com).


