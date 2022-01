Baker and Pop Price rinks are closed until further notice

Kylen and Kayson Christian are pictured at Baker Park, several weeks ago when the ice was in prime condition. Warm weather has caused a closure to Baker and Pop Price rinks for the time being, while the City attempts to save the ice. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)

The outdoor skating rinks at Baker and Pop Price Parks in Cranbrook are temporarily closed.

The City says that the closure is in place while staff attempts to save the ice.

With the warmer-than-usual temperatures we’ve experienced, and will continue to experience for the next week or so, ice conditions are suffering.

The City asks that all residents stay off the ice until further notice.