Cranbrook officials laud success of Rock the Kootenays

April Wine closed out the Rock the Kootenays festival this past weekend at Western Financial Place. Trevor Crawley photo.

Cranbrook officials are lauding the success of Rock the Kootenays festival this weekend, which featured legendary Canadian classic rock bands that thrilled audiences at Western Financial Place for three days.

Headlined by April Wine, the lineup also included Tom Cochrane, Kim Mitchell, Prism and Harlequin, and more, as the weekend’s festivities drew over 10,000 concert-goers.

“We couldn’t be happier with the turnout with visitors from across British Columbia, Alberta, and the Kootenays,” says Trevor Thors, Director of Recreation and Culture. “The entire festival wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the community, our large contingent of volunteers, and dedicated staff. This event also generated income for the City due to substantial ticket sales.”

The city reports local hotels and restaurants noticed a large influx of visitors, while Cranbrook Rotary Club ran three huge 50/50 draws.

“It was great to see Rock the Kootenays in Cranbrook. From every measurable, such as successive attendance and gross revenues, this event had a very positive impact on the City of Cranbrook as whole and new records have been set,” said Mayor Wayne Price. “The immense amount of work and volunteer hours from City staff and the entire community should be commended.”

The City also expressed gratitude to patrons, festival sponsors, and community members for providing a safe, secure, and successful ‘Rock the Kootenays’ festival.