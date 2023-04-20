Cranbrook non-profits, community partners conduct homeless survey

Cranbrook non-profits, community volunteers recently conducted a survey to get more accurate information about the challenges faced by city’s unhoused and underhoused individuals.

The point-in-time count was hosted by Community Connections Society of Southeast B.C. and supported by various community partners on April 13. Folks were invited into the Community Connections building to complete the survey with pizza, brownies and a little bag of necessities as a thank you for their participation.

The survey was also completed by Travelodge shelter guests, while outreach workers with ANKORS, Interior Health and Street Angels were able to connect with individuals staying in encampments around the area.

The initiative is a partnership with the Homeless Services Association of B.C. (HSABC), as other communities across the province are also undertaking similar efforts this year.

Nancy Reid, executive director of Community Connections, noted the importance of having the survey data for the society’s ongoing advocacy with government and community stakeholders.

“The Point in Time homeless count aims to estimate the number of people who are experiencing homelessness; obtain demographic information and identify long term trends,” Reid said, in an email. “The data helps service providers, government and advocacy groups understand who and why people are unhoused. The data can hopefully empower decisions that are informed, compassionate and timely to help support the path out of homelessness.”

It will be several weeks before HSABC produces a report cataloguing all the survey data for public release.

The last point in time count was conducted in 2020 during the pandemic, which caused unique housing challenges in and of itself. That year, 63 individuals were tallied through the count, a significant increase from 29 individuals in 2018.

Between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023, there were 267 distinct individuals who utilized the Travelodge shelter services, with an average nightly stay of 58 people.