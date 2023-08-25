The City of Cranbrook is moving to mandatory Stage 3 watering restrictions effective midnight on Sunday, Aug. 27. Black Press File Photo

The City of Cranbrook is moving to mandatory Stage 3 watering restrictions effective midnight on Sunday, Aug. 27. Black Press File Photo

Cranbrook moving to mandatory Stage 3 watering restrictions

Cranbrook is stepping up mandatory watering restrictions to Stage 3 as the province recently increased the drought rating to the highest level in southeastern corner of B.C.

“The entire East Kootenay has been elevated to Drought Level 5, and given that the Phillips Reservoir is continuing to drop we must move to Stage 3 watering restrictions,” says Jason Perrault, Acting Deputy Director of Public Works.

Effective midnight on Sunday, August 27, 2023, the City of Cranbrook is mandating the move to Stage 3 watering restrictions until further notice.

Outdoor watering is being restricted to one day a week — even numbered addresses can water on Thursday only and odd numbered addresses can water on Tuesday only between 6am and 8am and 8pm and 10pm.

No watering is allowed any other day of the week.

Additional restrictions now apply, such as a banning the use of manual sprinklers, however, homeowners can continue to water their lawn, trees and shrubs and flower gardens using a hose with a shut-off nozzle or in-ground irrigation system only.

This change does not impact the ability to water your vegetable gardens or edible plants.

The full list of watering regulations includes:

• watering reduced to one day per week

• watering vegetable gardens and edible plants with an automatic shut-off nozzle only or in-ground irrigation system only (no manual sprinklers)

• watering lawns, trees, shrubs, and flower gardens with an automatic shut-off nozzle or in-ground irrigation system only (no manual sprinklers)

• no washing of sidewalks, driveways, parking lots, building surfaces or windows

• no washing of personal vehicles

• no filling of pools, hot tubs, ponds, or fountains

• no watering of new sod and seed (no exemption permits issued)

On Aug. 24, the province raised the drought rating in the East Kootenay to Level 5, meaning that adverse impacts to socio-economic or ecosystem values are almost certain. The province is requesting the maximum voluntary water use reduction, which prompted the city to move to Stage 3 watering restrictions.

“We appreciate those that voluntarily moved to Stage 3 watering restrictions last week to help conserve water but now everyone must abide these restrictions,” says Mayor Wayne Price. “It is imperative that we that we continue to conserve water to help slow the reduction of the Phillips Reservoir.”

In terms of how much water Cranbrook is using, Perrault recently provided some context by contrasting days when people are allowed to water against days where people are not.

On Wednesdays over the last month —where there is no watering allowed even at the baseline Stage 1 restrictions — the city is treating an average of 13 million litres.

Contrast that to other days of the week where watering is allowed and the city is treating up to just under 25 million litres.

Do the math and that means approximately 11 million litres of water — roughly five Olympic-sized swimming pools — is being used for irrigation purposes on days when watering is allowed.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Classic car fans brave smoke for Greenwood’s Gold Rush Car Show
Next story
Growing wildfire risk puts pressure on insurance industry: experts

Just Posted

The City of Cranbrook is moving to mandatory Stage 3 watering restrictions effective midnight on Sunday, Aug. 27. Black Press File Photo
Cranbrook moving to mandatory Stage 3 watering restrictions

The trial of William Trowell is being held at the Castlegar Courthouse. File photo
Trial begins for Trail man charged with youth sex assault

The Cranbrook Black Wolves went undefeated this season and won the MacDonald Cup at the Western Canadian Jr. B invitational in Port Coquitlam last week. Photo courtesy Russ Sheppard.
Black Wolves capture MacDonald Cup at Western Canadian Jr. B Invitational tournament

Radio promo for the CKEK duo of Burt Decaire and F.J Hurtak, Cranbrook, early 1980s.
The WIHL on EK Radio 1970-1987: The inside Story